Candidates square off in debate for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Democratic nominee Amish Shah and Republican nominee Jay Feely faced off in a debate over the future of Arizona's 1st Congressional District Tuesday.

They clashed on immigration, healthcare, data centers, and the war in Iran — with each candidate making clear the stakes of one of the nation's most competitive House races.

Shah is an emergency-room doctor and former Arizona legislator. Feely is a former NFL player and commentator who has President Trump's endorsement.



The two candidates had contrasting visions.

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"It is a difference of vision for this country and where this country is gonna go," Feely said. "On my side, I believe in limited government, in lower taxes, in individual liberties."



Shah framed the race as a direct referendum on the current direction in Washington.



"Do you want two more years of the same of what you've been seeing out of the White House?"



Border security was one of the sharpest flashpoints of the night. Shah criticized the training standards of border personnel under the current administration.



"Border has to be secured. I don't believe in illegal immigration," Shah said. "What we saw over the last couple of years was a administration that put folks that had six weeks of training and a gun out on the streets."



Shah said he supports a pathway for DACA recipients and a guest-worker program. Feely pushed back hard, accusing Democrats of leaving the border vulnerable.



"The reality is if the Democrat Party — if they get back in control — will open the borders again," Feely said.



Despite their differences on healthcare, data centers, border security, and the war in Iran, the candidates did find agreement on one issue: Arizona should not bear the largest share of cuts to the state's allocation of Colorado River water.



CD1 is home to about 820,000 people. The district covers northeast Phoenix along with Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Cave Creek. Joe Biden narrowly won the district in 2020, and Donald Trump narrowly carried it in 2024.



The district is one of the most competitive in the country after current Representative David Schweikert chose not to seek re-election. He ran for Arizona governor instead but did not make it past the primary. Schweikert has held the seat since 2011.



Early voting in Arizona started this week, and the election is Nov. 3.









