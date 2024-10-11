Former President Barack Obama to campaign in Arizona for Harris / Walz

TUCSON, AZ — Former President Barack Obama will be in Arizona next week.
He is set to visit Tucson on Friday, October 18.
The Harris-Walz campaign says Obama will be campaigning for the vice president while in Arizona.
The time and location of the event have not been released.
The event will be just a week after Vice President Kamala Harris was in Arizona campaigning, including at an event in Chandler.
This weekend, former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Prescott Valley in Yavapai County.
Also, vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance were both in Arizona earlier this week.