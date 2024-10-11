Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

Former President Barack Obama to campaign in Arizona for Harris / Walz

While the time and location are not yet known, Obama will be in Tucson on Friday
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Barack Obama
Posted

TUCSON, AZ — Former President Barack Obama will be in Arizona next week.

He is set to visit Tucson on Friday, October 18.

The Harris-Walz campaign says Obama will be campaigning for the vice president while in Arizona.

The time and location of the event have not been released.

The event will be just a week after Vice President Kamala Harris was in Arizona campaigning, including at an event in Chandler.

This weekend, former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Prescott Valley in Yavapai County.

Also, vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance were both in Arizona earlier this week.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen