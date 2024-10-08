Dr. Jill Biden heading to Arizona for Harris-Walz campaign events

Dr. Jill Biden will be heading to Arizona later this week to campaign for Harris-Walz, marking one of several major events happening locally before the November election.

Dr. Biden is set to campaign in Yuma on Friday, Oct. 11, and in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 12, according to a new announcement on Tuesday morning.

More information about those events has yet to be released.

Arizona is one of several states on her campaign trip. She is also headed to Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Other campaign events are taking place in the Valley and around the state this week:

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is holding a campaign event in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Trump Campaign is also hosting a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Florida's U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, Florida's U.S. Representative Cory Mills, and Missouri's U.S. Representative Ann Wagner.

Senator JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, is coming to Mesa for a town hall event and Tucson on Wednesday.

Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, is heading to the Valley on Wednesday for a veterans and military families event with Representative Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, son of former Republican Arizona Senator John McCain. He will also deliver remarks in Tucson on Wednesday.

Early voting gets underway on Wednesday in Arizona.

ABC15 has a full voter guide and the latest election coverage here.