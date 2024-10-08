Vice President Kamala Harris headed to Phoenix for campaign event

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Phoenix on Thursday for a campaign rally.

Exact details of the Phoenix visit have yet to be released, but the event is expected to take place on Oct. 10 in the evening.

Multiple other big campaign events are also taking place in Arizona this week.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is holding a campaign event in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Trump Campaign is also hosting a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Florida's U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, Florida's U.S. Representative Cory Mills, and Missouri's U.S. Representative Ann Wagner.

Senator JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, is coming to Mesa for a town hall event and Tucson on Wednesday.

Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, is heading to the Valley on Wednesday for a veteran and military families event with Representative Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, son of former Republican Arizona Senator John McCain. He will also deliver remarks in Tucson on Wednesday.

Dr. Jill Biden will head to Arizona later this week to campaign for Harris-Walz on Friday and Saturday, marking one of several major events happening locally before the November election.

Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Prescott Valley on Sunday.

Early voting gets underway on Wednesday in Arizona.

ABC15 has a full voter guide and the latest election coverage here.