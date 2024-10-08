Donald Trump headed to Prescott Valley this weekend for campaign event

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign event in Prescott Valley this weekend.

The event is set to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Findlay Toyota Arena. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Those interested in attending can register for tickets here.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Multiple political campaign events are taking place across the state this week.

Dr. Jill Biden will come to Arizona later this week to campaign for Harris-Walz, marking one of several major events happening locally before the November election.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is holding a campaign event in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Trump Campaign is also hosting a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Florida's U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, Florida's U.S. Representative Cory Mills, and Missouri's U.S. Representative Ann Wagner.

Senator JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, is coming to Mesa for a town hall event and Tucson on Wednesday.

Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, is coming to the Valley on Wednesday for a veteran and military families event with Representative Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, son of former Republican Arizona Senator John McCain. He will also deliver remarks in Tucson on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Phoenix on Thursday for a campaign rally.

Early voting gets underway in Arizona on Wednesday.

ABC15 has a full voter guide and the latest election coverage here.