WATCH: Valley nonprofit connects Phoenix students with computing career opportunities

PHOENIX — A Valley nonprofit opened doors to computing careers for hundreds of Phoenix Union High School students, providing hands-on experience with industry professionals through workshops in coding, artificial intelligence, and technology careers.

Coding in Color hosted its second annual Day of Compute, a district-wide event designed to give underrepresented students access to STEM opportunities that are shaping tomorrow's workforce.

The organization focuses on ensuring students from low-resourced communities receive the same career exposure as their peers.

