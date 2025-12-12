Man who killed 18-year-old Stephen Jacobo in Mesa, sentenced to 15 years in prison

MESA, AZ — Joe Rim, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a Mesa teenager, has been sentenced to prison.

In court on Friday, Rim received a sentence of 15 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence he could receive as part of a plea agreement for the shooting death of 18-year-old Stephen Jacobo.

Jacobo was killed in November 2022 at an apartment near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road in Mesa.

Rim was first arrested days after the shooting, but the Maricopa County Attorney's Office wanted additional information to strengthen the case. It wasn't until January 2024 that Rim was arrested again and indicted for second-degree murder.

He originally faced 25 years in prison, but a plea agreement lowered his sentence to a maximum of 15 years for second-degree murder.

Rim also signed another plea agreement, in a separate criminal case, agreeing to plead guilty to three counts of exploitation of a minor. He faces up to 15 years in that case as well.

Rim will be sentenced for the second case at a later date; however, in court on Friday, a judge announced that the sentences will be served consecutively.

Stephen's dad, Mark Jacobo, has spoken with ABC15 several times as he pushed for justice for his son.

