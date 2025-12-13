Teenager missing from north Phoenix for three weeks

PHOENIX — The family of a missing Phoenix teenager is asking for the public’s help to find their son after he went missing three weeks ago.

Private investigator Chris Castorena told ABC15 that Eli Rabadi turned 16 this week, but he's been missing since November 22.

"Eli is very quiet. He's very loving. He has sisters. He loves his family, so we're just not quite sure what's going on,” Castorena said. "Family is just very distraught."

The teen was last seen at 3rd and Northern avenues in Phoenix.

ABC15 confirmed that he attends Sunnyslope High School and that the district is aware of the missing person's report.

Phoenix police said they are investigating the disappearance. They said there is no "specific information indicating he is in immediate danger at this time.”

Castorena said his friends have not heard from him.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 active missing persons cases in Arizona, per NamUS. The database ranks Arizona among the top five states for the highest number of missing people.