Law enforcement involved in shooting near 19th Avenue and I-17

PHOENIX — A shooting involving law enforcement is under investigation in south Phoenix.

A shooting call came out just after 9 p.m. on Friday at 19th Avenue and Durango Street, just off Interstate 17.

Police officials confirm the shooting involves law enforcement but have not yet provided any details.

Video shows multiple units with the Phoenix Police Department and Department of Public Safety (DPS) on scene.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to learn more information.