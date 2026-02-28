Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Law enforcement involved in shooting near 19th Avenue and I-17

It's unclear if anyone is injured
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Durango Curve shooting
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A shooting involving law enforcement is under investigation in south Phoenix.

A shooting call came out just after 9 p.m. on Friday at 19th Avenue and Durango Street, just off Interstate 17.

Police officials confirm the shooting involves law enforcement but have not yet provided any details.

Video shows multiple units with the Phoenix Police Department and Department of Public Safety (DPS) on scene.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to learn more information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen