‘Bicycle Barry’ rides again for safer streets

PHOENIX — More than a year after a road rage crash changed his life forever, a Valley man who lost part of his leg is back on a bicycle.

Barry Hammond, known to many as “Bicycle Barry,” was run over by a driver on Bell Road in January 2025. The crash left Hammond with severe injuries and eventually led to part of his leg being amputated during his recovery.

“I got my prosthetic about four weeks ago, and it’s been slow progress. But it’s been progress,” Hammond said.

Hammond said part of the progress has also been trying not to focus on the driver who hit him.

“It’s just, I’m indifferent, he hit me, he went to jail. I have a job to do, and that's to get better. And I’d be wasting my time and energy thinking about that guy,” Hammond said.

Instead, Hammond said he wants to use his story to raise awareness about safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

“I need people to understand that over the last few years it has become more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians,” Hammond said.

On Saturday, April 18, Hammond plans to bike to Camelback Mountain, not just as part of his recovery, but to draw attention to the dangers cyclists and pedestrians face on Valley roads.

“That’s why I decided I wanted to publish that I’m going to do this, and invite other people to join me,” Hammond said. “And it’d be nice to have the support, but if I end up doing it myself, that's fine, I am going to do this.”

According to ADOT data, there are more than 10,000 hit-and-run crashes every year in Arizona. Many of those crashes end in serious injuries or death. To help with his recovery, long-time friend of Barry and local pastor, Todd Johnson, started a GoFundMe for Barry and has fundraised for him at church.

“When it comes to the road, a lot of people have this attitude and road rage when it comes to pedestrians or bicyclists,” Johnson said. “It just blows my mind always to see people escalate a situation that doesn’t deserve to be that intense.”

Despite what happened to him, Hammond said he still believes there is more good than bad in the Valley.

“This happened to me because of a single stranger. This horrible, horrific thing,” Hammond said. “On the other hand, without the support of all the strangers that have helped, the encouraging words, the donations on the GoFundMe page, they saved me. I'm grateful for it, and that's why I feel a responsibility to do something.”

Hammond’s awareness ride is scheduled for Saturday, April 18. More information on how to participate can be found on the event page.