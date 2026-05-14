TSMC, ASU launch tech training program to meet workforce demand

PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is partnering with Arizona State University on a new semiconductor workforce training program that could potentially help fill hundreds of jobs at the company's chip factory in north Phoenix.

The university announced Tuesday it’s launching the ASU Foundations for Equipment Technician Program in collaboration with TSMC Arizona to prepare people for semiconductor equipment technician roles in weeks or months rather than years, according to a university release.

Semiconductor equipment technicians are responsible for maintaining and troubleshooting highly specialized systems that maintain around-the-clock chip production at fabs.

“This is an opportunity for individuals who are looking to try something new or connect more directly with an industry that’s growing rapidly in the Valley,” Adam Eklund, senior program manager for ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, said in a statement. “There are a ton of roles that need to be filled and they need them fast.”

The program — offered at no cost to participants — launches as TSMC expands its Arizona manufacturing operations.

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