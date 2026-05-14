At least two vehicles and pedestrian involved in El Mirage crash, police say

EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police officials are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. near El Mirage Road and Peoria Avenue. Police say at least two vehicles were involved in a crash, and witnesses say a pedestrian was also involved.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being treated for injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

Police also say there are reports of other injuries during the incident, but those details were not immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area during the investigation.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.