Fatal hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead, two seriously hurt

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and two others are seriously hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:20 a.m.

A caller told officials the driver of a BMW had fled the scene after a crash.

When police and fire crews arrived, a 60-year-old woman, the driver of a Toyota Camry, was found with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

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Officials say that after the first collision, the BMW struck a woman before crashing into a fence.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the BMW was not located at the scene, but was later found at his home with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and once medically cleared, he will be booked for hit and run and other charges, according to police.

It is unclear if speed or impairment is a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.