Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Traffic

Actions

One dead, at least two others hurt in crash along SR 347 near Maricopa

Northbound lanes were shut down after the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
SR 347 casa blanca road deadly crash
Posted

MARICOPA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person is dead and at least two others are hurt after a crash along State Route 37 near Maricopa.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of SR 347 near Casa Blanca Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

DPS says there are at least three victims in the crash, including one person who did not survive their injuries.

Northbound SR 347 is blocked, with drivers detouring around the closure.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash. Additional details have not yet been released.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen