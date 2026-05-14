One dead, at least two others hurt in crash along SR 347 near Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person is dead and at least two others are hurt after a crash along State Route 37 near Maricopa.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of SR 347 near Casa Blanca Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

DPS says there are at least three victims in the crash, including one person who did not survive their injuries.

Northbound SR 347 is blocked, with drivers detouring around the closure.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash. Additional details have not yet been released.