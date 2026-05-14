Peoria’s Amkor plant ranks as top North American economic development deal

PEORIA — Amkor Technology’s semiconductor chip packaging and testing plant, which the Tempe-based company is building in Peoria, was the top economic development deal in North America last year, according to Site Selection Magazine’s annual rankings.

Deals were ranked based on capital investment and job creation, and Amkor’s project is expected to create around 3,000 new jobs. Amkor (Nasdaq: AMKR) originally planned to invest $2 billion in the plant – a figure that has now reached $7 billion.

The first phase is expected to be complete in 2028, and the project is slated to be one of the largest advanced semiconductor packaging facilities in the world.

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