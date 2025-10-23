WATCH: 'Bicycle Barry' facing another setback after being seriously hurt in Valley road rage crash

Barry Hammond, known around town as Bicycle Barry after he gave up driving due to health reasons, was nearly killed in a January road rage crash.

ABC15 shared the story of how Hammond was hit and run over by a driver after a confrontation on the road, and the community raised $8,000 for help with his recovery and to get a new bike.

Unfortunately, now Hammond is back in the hospital with a severe infection in his injured ankle that doctors believe could lead to amputation.

"This devastating health crisis comes on top of already losing his job and his home. He is uncertain about his future, but he is fighting hard to hold onto hope," a GoFundMe fundraiser says about Hammond.

The driver who hit Hammond, Edward Phillip Lajeunesse, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. His license was suspended and he served some jail time, but was released in September.

He was ordered ot pay some restitution to Hammond but payments have not started.

Arizona continues to see more than 1,000 road rage-related incidents, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. In 2024, road rage incidents led to six deaths and nearly 300 injuries, data shows.

ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team talked with officials about the number of road rage crashes in Arizona and how road rage cases are handled. Watch the full report in the video player above.