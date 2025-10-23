Injured Valley veteran receives adapted, mortgage-free Scottsdale home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An organization dedicated to helping veterans helped open the door to a successful and safe future for an injured Valley Marine vet on Wednesday.

The Gary Sinise Foundation provided a brand new, mortgage-free Scottsdale home to U.S. Marine Corps Corporal (Ret.) Brad Ivanchan.

Ivanchan joined the Marines on his 19th birthday and was a machine gun team leader in Southeast Asia before becoming a squad leader in Afghanistan.

During an evening patrol in 2012, Ivanchan stepped on an improvised explosive device, causing severe injuries. While his squad was working to recover him, another IED was triggered, resulting in multiple casualties and wounding more than half of the squad.

He underwent multiple surgeries and treatment for injuries, including an amputated right leg, damage to his left arm and left leg, and bacterial infections.

Since then, Ivanchan has lived in a small home that is not accessible, which has caused several falls, according to the organization. That's why the Gary Sinise Foundation picked Ivanchan to receive a specially adapted home, "made possible through the generous monetary and in-kind donations from various national partners, sub-contractors, and the American public."

Ivanchan got the keys to his new home on Wednesday, and ABC15's Jordan Bontke was there for the life-changing event.

