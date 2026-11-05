Northern Arizona families face months of recovery after devastating floods

NORTHERN ARIZONA — Floodwaters that swept through Arizona's high country over the weekend left homes and farms damaged, livestock lost and families facing a long road to recovery.

While the damage is widespread, families are also finding support from neighbors helping one another clean up and rebuild.

Floodwaters devastate Verde Valley farm

For Rebekah Hlasny and her family, the flooding has put their dream of starting a farm on hold.

The family moved to an irrigated farm in the Verde Valley near the river just six months ago. They hoped to start a community-supported agriculture program, providing food boxes to their neighbors.

But over the weekend, floodwaters forced the family to evacuate their livestock.

When the water receded, they found trees and fencing knocked down, more than 20 chickens dead and damage to their property.

“There’s our well house, our propane tank is completely gone,” Hlasny said.

The flooding also put her goats in danger.

Hlasny said a neighbor watching the animals had to evacuate after water reached three feet deep.

“It was pretty traumatic, it was pretty catastrophic,” she said.

Hlasny said she now needs a miracle to get the farm up and running.

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Family cleans up after flooding damages home

In Rimrock, near Lake Montezuma, Jennifer Newingham traveled from the Valley to help her 72-year-old father clean up his home.

Newingham said a wall of water rushed through the house, leaving behind mud and extensive damage.

Getting her father to safety was difficult.

“It was hard to get him through that,” Newingham said. “Once they got to higher ground they had to stop for a while, just because my dad couldn’t walk anymore.”

To make matters worse, Newingham said her father fell on his way back to the house, breaking his wrist and ankle.

Now, the family is waiting to see what insurance will cover.

“Every single house on this block has water damage,” she said.

Swift-water rescues continue across Coconino County

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that multiple swift-water rescues have taken place since Sunday, with many of the emergencies happening along Oak Creek Canyon.

Officials continue to warn people to stay away from flooded or damaged areas, which can be life-threatening.

While the floodwaters have left behind significant damage, families are also seeing neighbors step up to help with the cleanup and recovery.