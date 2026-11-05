Two new cases of New World screwworm identified in horse and ram in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Agriculture has announced two additional cases of New World screwworm in a horse and a ram.

According to the department, the animals are domesticated and have no known history of travel.

The cases were identified near Duncan in Greenlee County. A new infested zone has also been implemented in the county.

The first Arizona case of New World screwworm was recorded in a dog in Cochise County. The case was discovered after a local vet examined the dog on October 26.

"We have been preparing for this possibility for a long while and are acting swiftly. Because of the extensive outreach, coordination, and surveillance already in place, Arizona producers, veterinarians, and pet owners know what to look for and how to report suspected cases. That preparation is allowing us to move quickly to protect animal health in the state," State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Wolker previously said.

New World screwworm is a serious pest that impacts livestock, pets, wildlife and, less commonly, people, the USDA says.

Officials are asking animal owners to check their animals daily for:



Draining or enlarging wounds

Maggots or egg masses in wounds

Signs of discomfort or irritability

Lesions around body openings, including the ears, nose, genital area, and umbilicus

State officials ask animal owners to contact the AZDA if they notice wounds consistent with NWS via email at diseasereporting@azda.gov or by calling 602-542-4293 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., M-F).

