WATCH: Camp Verde Marshal's Office rescue family stranded in floodwater

Over the weekend, many areas of Arizona were flooded.

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The Camp Verde Marshal's Office has worked to assist with other agencies in evacuations and helping stranded drivers.

"These efforts are more than just a job. They represent the commitment our deputies make every day to protect serve the people of Camp Verde, often under challenging and unpredictable circumstances," Camp Verde Marshal's Office said in a Facebook post.

You can watch a full rescue in the player below.