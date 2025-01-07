Egg prices continue to rise as avian flu cases continue

The wholesale price of eggs is now more expensive than at the height of a recent peak with an increase in bird flu cases.

Eggs are currently at $5.81 per dozen at wholesale price. Two years ago, at the height of expensive egg prices, it was at $5.29.

Prices have been rising since late last year. According to December data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dozen grade-A eggs cost $3.65 on average. That price was up from $2.52 at the beginning of the year.

ABC15's data expert Garrett Archer estimates it will take a week or two for consumers to see further price increases.

Reporter Elenee Dao talked with Blackberry Café in Chandler as well as A FlourShop in downtown Phoenix about egg prices and how it's impacting their operations.

This is the second time since 2020 that egg prices have spiked. According to the industry tracking company Urner Barry, wholesale egg prices began spiking in 2022 and peaked at $4.66 at the end of the year. The market quickly normalized, but began a second hike later that year which has yet to turn. This week, wholesale prices rose to $4.81.

The reason for the increase appears to be a drop in supply across most U.S. states. Weekly market reports from the US Department of Agriculture found egg inventories last week declined by 44% in western states compared to the same week last year. States in the USDA’s south-central region spanning Arizona to Louisiana had 15% fewer eggstock. States along the Gulf and east coasts showed a similar decline of 17%. Midwestern states had the least amount of change, with a decline of 6% compared to last year.

There are fewer eggs because there are fewer chickens. The latest data reports about 375 million egg-laying hens across the country. Eleven million fewer than last year, and 31 million fewer compared to the 2019 peak.