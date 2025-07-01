Police investigating death of 1-year-old boy found not breathing in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A 1-year-old has died after Gilbert police received a call about the toddler not breathing Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened just before 9 a.m. near Recker and Elliot roads.

When officers arrived, they provided lifesaving measures before Gilbert fire transported the boy to a pediatric hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials say.

The investigation remains ongoing as to the cause of the child's death.

"Our hearts grieve with this family, our officers, and others impacted during this difficult time," Gilbert police said.