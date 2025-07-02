WATCH: Valley teen spreads love and care through 'Comfort in Stitches' boxes

What started with a ball of yarn and a big heart has turned into more than 1,150 acts of comfort.

Valley teen Riyaben Bhakta has crocheted her way into a life-changing mission—creating "Comfort in Stitches boxes" for kids facing homelessness, foster care, and other trauma.

Each box includes a handmade stuffed animal, a handwritten note, and small tokens of love—reminders that someone cares.

Her nonprofit has now touched the lives of children in three states and two countries.

ABC15's Cameron Polom caught up with Riyaben as she put the finishing touches on her latest batch, loaded up 50 boxes with her team, and delivered them to Help Now AZ, bringing warmth where it’s needed most. Watch the full story in the video player above.