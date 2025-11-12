WHAT TO EXPECT: Strong storm system to bring rain, snow to Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — Get ready for some big changes heading into the weekend as our next storm system moves in.

Winds will crank up, temperatures will drop and we'll even see chances for rain in the Valley over the weekend.

Up north, there's even a chance for snow in the high country!

This storm will impact your outdoor plans Saturday afternoon and evening, so Saturday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action to stay safe in the storm.

Right now, the snow level looks to hover between 7,500 and 9,000 feet in elevation, so if we do see snow in Flagstaff it will be just be a few flakes.

Here in the Valley, early model estimates indicate some neighborhoods could see more than half an inch of rain on Saturday as this storm system moves through.

The cooler air it will bring will drop temperatures dramatically as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs will fall into the low 80s on Friday before plunging into the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Early morning lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday morning bringing our first fall chill to the Valley.

Next week, another storm system could track through with chances for more rain and mountain snow.

So, stay tuned to ABC15 and abc15.com for updates on these storms.