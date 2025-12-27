Nearly $13 million 'The Pick' jackpot among the Arizona Lottery prizes still unclaimed heading into 2026

PHOENIX — Someone who won nearly $13 million playing "The Pick" in November is one of many Arizona Lottery winners who have not claimed their prizes heading into 2026.

One ticket won the jackpot for "The Pick" for the November 24 drawing.

That winning ticket, according to the Arizona Lottery, was sold at the Circle K near 56th Street and Bell Road in Scottsdale.

The winner of that multi-million dollar prize has until May 23 to claim their big win.

But many prizes of $50,000 or more remain unclaimed heading into the new year.

A Powerball player from the December 15 drawing has yet to claim their $1 million prize.

That ticket was sold at the Cobblestone Auto Spa near Cave Creek and Tatum roads.

During Powerball's recent run to becoming the second-largest jackpot hit in U.S. history, many Arizona players won $50,000 prizes.

Many of the winning tickets were bought in the Valley, in places like Phoenix, Scottsdale, San Tan Valley, Tempe, Peoria, and Apache Junction.

Players have about six months from their drawing date to claim their prize.

For the full list of large Arizona Lottery prizes that remain unclaimed, click here.