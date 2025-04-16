What led up to Emily Pike's placement in foster care?

Relatives question whether the criminal justice system failed Emily Pike in 2023 after she reported she was sexually assaulted while living on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in eastern Arizona.

"If there was a breakdown, then why?" said Allred Pike, Emily's uncle, in an interview with ABC15.

Allred said that Emily's allegations were investigated by tribal Game and Fish officers, and he adds that the person accused was never prosecuted. ABC15 has reached out to tribal leaders asking them about the outcome of the case, but we did not receive a response Tuesday afternoon.

Gila County Sheriff's officials confirm they are aware of the sexual assault case from nearly two years ago, but they would not answer further questions because they did not conduct that investigation.

Sheriff's investigators say they do not have any suspects yet in Emily's murder. Her body was discovered two months ago near Globe after she ran away from a group home in Mesa.

Tribal social service workers removed Emily from her home and put her in foster care in 2023 after the sexual assault allegation.

Emily struggled during her placement at a group home in Mesa. Police reports show she repeatedly tried to run away, starting in September 2023. Officers also responded to a call about a suicide attempt in November 2023. In January 2025, Emily disappeared again, and hikers found her body 90 miles away on February 14.

Allred said he wants answers, not only for his family, but in the interest of protecting all kids.

"Worst case scenario, this happens again," he said. "Someone gets hurt, getting sent somewhere, and just ending up like my niece did, and that's not something we want anybody else to go through."

The San Carlos Apache Tribe is offering a $75,000 reward to help find the person who killed Emily Pike.