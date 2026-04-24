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WATCH: Tolleson USD introduces state-of-the-art helmets to help reduce concussions

Elenee Dao hears from helmet-maker Riddell as well as coaches and students the helmet will benefit
The Tolleson Union High School District is retrofitting all its student-athletes with new, state-of-the-art football helmets aimed at helping reduce concussions. The district says it is the first in Arizona to provide these types of helmets for its entire program. The Riddell helmets are retrofitted and tailored to each individual student. The helmets have sensors in the helmet that will help coaches and staff track impact.
Tolleson USD introduces state-of-the-art helmets to help reduce concussions
Tolleson USD introduces state-of-the-art helmets to help reduce concussions
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TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Union High School District is retrofitting all its student-athletes with new, state-of-the-art football helmets aimed at helping reduce concussions.

The district says it is the first in Arizona to provide these types of helmets for its entire program.

The Riddell helmets are retrofitted and tailored to each individual student. The helmets have sensors in the helmet that will help coaches and staff track impact.

In the video player above, watch as Elenee Dao talks with the company behind the helmets, as well as a coach and students who the helmets will benefit.

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