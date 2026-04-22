WATCH: Phoenix's best days are here, Mayor Gallego says in State of the City address

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says it’s time for the city to get ready for the next frontier in tech: quantum technology.

Gallego celebrated the city’s success in high-tech industries such as bioscience research and semiconductor manufacturing in her annual State of the City speech on Tuesday and announced a new initiative aimed at attracting companies in quantum technology, which uses the physics of subatomic particles to advance computing, sensors and other technologies.

She also warned that drastic cuts to Arizona’s share of Colorado River water could threaten the state’s high-tech manufacturing.

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