Victims in deadly Gila County flooding reflect on year anniversary

GLOBE — One year after a historic flash flood devastated Gila County’s City of Globe and Town of Miami, families of the three people who died and those who lost nearly everything are reflecting on the tragedy and the long road since then.

The flood happened on Friday, September 26, 2025, leaving behind widespread destruction across both communities. Three people died in the Gila County flooding: Teresa Robles Saenz, David Acevedo and Heather Poarch-Johnson.

"I'd never seen anything like it. There was just stuff everywhere. Signs and everything laying down. Cars everywhere. It was a traumatic experience," said Patricia Johnson.

Patricia’s sister, Heather, passed away in the flooding.

"Oh, I miss her. And I love her. She's been through so much in her life. She's lived through two hurricanes, the whole nine yards, and for her to die like that, here, it's just sad,” Patricia told ABC15.

Acevedo was the second person who died within Globe city limits. His friend, Manny Mendoza, remembers who he was.

"We grew up together. We were really good friends. You don't have that phone call anymore and you can't reach out to him, you have a little heartbreak but I spiritually talk with him," Mendoza said.

The third person who died within the county limits, Teresa Robles Saenz, was a mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend.

Her family sent ABC15 a statement:

"It has been one year since we lost our mom, Terri Robles Saenz, and not a day goes by that we don't miss her.

She was the heart of our family—a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her loss has left an emptiness that words cannot describe.

As we reach this one-year mark, we want people to remember that she was more than a tragic story. She was our mom. She was loved. She mattered.

Our family continues to grieve, remember her, and seek answers about what happened. We will never stop honoring her memory or making sure she is never forgotten.

We also want to say thank you to every person who helped search for our mom, supported our family, prayed for us, and stood beside us during the hardest time of our lives. We will never forget what you did for our family.

One year without you, Mom. We love you, we miss you, and we will carry you with us forever."

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While families are still grieving the loss of their loved ones, others are still trying to move forward after losing nearly everything.

Rose Mellema and her family’s home was destroyed in the flood. In the photos sent to ABC15, there was mud everywhere in the home. In the last few months, the Mellema family had to demolish their home, now staying at a place provided by their church temporarily.

"It's a little weird. But at the same time, I've been able to let it go, you know, at peace," Mellema said.

Mellema’s brother, Tim, was also injured the night of the flooding. Mellema said her brother was at home with her parents when the water poured in and they couldn’t get out. She said that her brother ended up breaking a window to get out and get help for his parents. But, during that, the glass cut his arm, veins and an artery, she said.

"He's getting mobility in his arm. Can't write with it yet, but he can move it," Mellema said.

As Saturday marks one year since the flood, Patricia said the passage of time is hard to comprehend. Several others had also told ABC15 the same.

"I can't believe it's gone by so fast. I can't believe I made it this long, every day without her," Patricia said.

Despite the group, everyone said they are trying to stay resilient and moving forward. Cleanup for both towns have been moving along, too.

"I've definitely grown since then. We've all grown and what I've learned is we all came out stronger,” Mellema said.

Related: One year after deadly Gila County floods, Globe works to prevent future disasters