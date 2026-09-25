Police investigating shooting Friday morning near 39th Avenue and Taylor Street

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near 39th Avenue and Taylor Street.
Just before 9 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area for a reported shooting. When they arrived they located a victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police officials.
The suspect was not at the scene. No arrests have been announced.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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