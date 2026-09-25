WATCH: Hundreds of Arizona kids find confidence in the waves

For most people, surfing is just a day at the beach.

For hundreds of Arizona families, it's a chance to see what's possible.

More than 400 children with autism and other disabilities recently took part in Surfing With Nixon at Revel Surf Park in Mesa, an event inspired by one Valley family's discovery that surfing helped their son Nixon build confidence and connect with the world around him.

What started as a father-son activity has grown into a nonprofit that brings together volunteer surfers, special needs families and children eager to try something new.

Parents say the day isn't about riding the perfect wave.

It's about watching their children believe in themselves.

Along the way, families also find support, community and resources that extend far beyond the water.

ABC15 shares the inspiring story behind Surfing With Nixon and the smiles, confidence and unforgettable moments created one wave at a time. Watch the full story in the video player above.