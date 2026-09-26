Valley heat deaths could match record 2023 numbers, Maricopa County data shows

Maricopa County data show 230 confirmed heat deaths so far this year, with 567 more still under investigation — and the final toll could rival the deadliest year on record.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Maricopa County's latest dashboard shows 230 confirmed heat deaths this year. In 55 percent of those cases, heat was the leading cause of death. In the remaining cases, heat was a contributing factor.

But 567 additional deaths remain under investigation.

Over the past 3 years, the final confirmed total has ended up anywhere from 66 percent to more than double the number confirmed and under review at the same point in the season.

Applying that range to this year's numbers, the final count could land anywhere from 526 to 868 deaths. The midpoint — around 645 — would match 2023, the record year for heat deaths in Maricopa County.

Where people are dying

One of the most significant shifts this year: more people are dying indoors. 34 percent of heat deaths happened inside a home, up from roughly 1 in 4 in a typical year.

Of those indoor deaths, 71 percent involved a broken air conditioner. Another 15 percent had an air conditioner that was simply turned off.

Who is dying

More than half of all heat deaths this year involved substance use. 34 percent were people experiencing homelessness.

These numbers are expected to shift as more cases are confirmed. A final report is expected next spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.