One person hurt in shooting involving authorities near Rock Springs Cafe Friday

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — A person was injured during a shooting involving authorities near Rock Springs Cafe in Black Canyon City Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., authorities from DPS and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosive (ATF) were conducting a "pre-planned criminal investigation" in the Red Rock Springs area of Yavapai County.

According to authorities on scene, during the investigation, a shooting occurred, with a large scene at the Rocks Springs Cafe, which is located off I-17 in Black Canyon City. A person was injured during the incident and taken to a hospital.

It is unclear who fired their weapons. The person's condition is currently unknown.

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Authorities said no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

There are no traffic closures at this time.