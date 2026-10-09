Two men accused of stealing $93K in memorabilia from MLB player Daniel Johnson

PHOENIX — Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of memorabilia from a Major League Baseball player.

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Daniel Thompson, 48, and Michael Hummel, 30, are accused of breaking into Daniel Johnson's storage unit last week, along with several other units at the same facility near 24th Street and Indian School Road.

Johnson played for multiple teams including Cleveland, Baltimore, San Francisco and Houston throughout his baseball career.

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"The apparel consisted of shirts, hoodies, jackets, shorts, long-sleeve shirts, sleeveless hoodies, batting gloves and hats, and I've had all the same gear from multiple teams," Johnson said.

Phoenix police say the stolen memorabilia and apparel were valued at about $93,000.

Police say storage facility managers recognized the suspects as the same men involved in another burglary at a different storage facility in Phoenix.