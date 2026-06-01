'The Dairy Doc' out with new book to help kids understand how milk goes from farm to table

CASA GRANDE, AZ — When it comes to where your food comes from - specifically your milk - a lot of people are in the dark - and that's part of the reason why one Arizona veterinarian decided to write a children's book about it!

Dr. Michelle Schack is a mom of two, a cow veterinarian, and a social media influencer known as "The Dairy Doc," and her new book, "DairyDoc's Discovery Goggles - Milk from Cow to Carton," is out now on Amazon, just in time for World Milk Day on June 1.

Schack works with all types of cows at several Arizona dairy farms. We caught up with her recently at Desperado Dairy, a family-owned farm in Casa Grande.

"On a typical day, I might do exams on 400 different cows," Schack said.

She said the inspiration for the book came from conversations with children who had little understanding of how milk gets from a cow to a grocery store shelf.

"None of them could explain how it gets from the cow to the grocery store. It came down to basically, they thought the farmer handed it to the grocery store. They didn't know anything was in between, and I thought, I will help answer that for kids," Schack said.

Schack said she hopes the book helps mainstream the milk production process for young readers.

"I figured if I can explain this to kids, and normalize it so they understand this is what most milk goes through, we can help them understand even as adults what their food goes through," Schack said.

She describes dairy cows as curious and gentle animals - traits ABC15's Nick Ciletti got to experience as he was inadvertently getting smooches from some of the friendlier cows!

Schack said she also hopes the book inspires the next generation of agricultural professionals.

"I would love that. I think that being a vet for dairy cows is a really cool career, and a lot of kids don't even realize it is a career," Schack said.

She said she chose the profession because of her love for the outdoors, animals, and the role veterinarians play in the food system.

"I loved it, and I really loved working outdoors, and I liked working with animals, and I think it's fulfilling playing a part in our food system. A big part is not only caring for the animals but making sure the products they produce are safe, healthy, and nutritious, and I really like that aspect of my job," Schack said.

Schack hopes to bring her new book into schools to educate more children about agriculture and where their food comes from.

This story was transcribed with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.