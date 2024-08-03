St. Vincent de Paul reaches goal of rehousing 2,025 people months ahead of target date

PHOENIX — In 2022, St. Vincent de Paul set a big goal: to permanently rehouse 2,025 people by the year 2025.

With months left on the calendar until 2025, they have already achieved that goal.

ABC15 met with some of the community heroes working with St. Vincent de Paul to reduce the rate of homelessness across the Valley.

Watch the full video in the player above.

In May, SVdP opened a new temporary housing facility in Phoenix with 100 beds, programs to help with employment, a companion animal clinic and more.

Last year, St. Vincent de Paul told us they were in need of volunteers to help them prepare thousands of meals each day.

According to the most recent Point in Time Count, 6,816 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Phoenix.

While that was just a 1% decrease from last year, the data shows more unhoused people are in shelters than in 2023 at 57%, up from 49%.