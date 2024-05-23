Following Up: Results of Maricopa County "Point in Time" homeless count published

PHOENIX — The 2024 data from the annual Point in Time count was released for Maricopa County on Wednesday and shows the number of people living without housing stayed fairly steady, but more of that population is now living in temporary housing or emergency shelter than in 2023.

According to the count, 57% of homeless people encountered in 2024 are in some sort of transitional housing or emergency shelter. In 2023 that number was just 49% of people encountered.

In total, there were 9,435 people encountered in 2024. In 2023 the total count was 9,642.

“This year’s point-in-time count demonstrates that the work we’ve done to expand shelter options is making a measurable difference,” Mayor Kate Gallego said. “Although the number of those living unsheltered in our community is still too high, and we certainly have more work to do to get people into permanent, stable housing, it’s reassuring to know that we are making steady progress getting residents off the streets and into safer situations.”

Some insights pointed out in the 2024 PIT count by the city of Phoenix:



The number of unsheltered individuals in Phoenix decreased by 19% from 3,333 people in 2023 to 2,701 in 2024.



The number of people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix who are sheltered increased by 15% from 3,569 in 2023 to 4,115 in 2024.



The total population of people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix decreased by just over 1% from 6,902 in 2023 to 6,816 in 2024.



“I am proud to see that the city’s investments in shelter are paying off for our community,” said Rachel Milne, the City of Phoenix's Homeless Solutions Director. “While we know shelter alone does not solve homelessness, it is a crucial first step for many people to connect with the right resources and support to end their homelessness. Our commitment to addressing homelessness is stronger than ever. We will continue to collaborate with our community partners and invest in creating more shelter, housing and supportive services for those in need.”

You can find the full report by clicking here.

For a look at last year's Point in Time coverage, click here.