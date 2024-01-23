Volunteers conducting point-in-time counts to assess homelessness across the Valley

MARICOPA COUNTY — Volunteers across the Valley will be scanning the streets and shelters Tuesday trying to get an updated count of how many people are experiencing homelessness.

The Point-in-Time Count is an annual collaborative effort to identify the extent of homelessness. Numbers are eventually submitted to the federal government and are used to guide Congress on funding needs for programs that support the unhoused and aim to get more people into permanent living situations.

On Tuesday, volunteers across the Phoenix metro area will conduct a brief survey, provide hygiene supplies, and look to identify how to get resources to those in need.

Each city in Maricopa County is responsible for counting within its boundaries on this day.

The 2023 count tallied 9,642 people experiencing homelessness in the region — an overall increase in homelessness of nearly 7%. Numbers showed a decline in the number of people living on the street, but a rise in those living in shelters.

Updated results will be available in mid-2024.

