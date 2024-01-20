City of Tempe denies permit to group feeding homeless

TEMPE — It's a battle that has been brewing for months.

AZ Hugs, organized by Austin Davis, meets weekly on Sunday afternoons, offering free food and supplies to anyone who shows up like Jacklyn Smith.

“COVID is the reason I lost my apartment,” Smith told ABC15. “Then shortly after that, I fell hard on fentanyl and methamphetamines.”

She lived on the streets for more than three years. Now she says she’s sober, thanks to programs and services she received after attending an AZ Hugs picnic.

“I haven’t met anybody else who's got a bigger heart for this,” Smith said.

She isn't the only one. Joseph Quiroz told ABC15 he also got sober after working with AZ Hugs. He’s now moving into a townhome after nearly a decade on the streets.

“I wouldn’t be in the position I am right now without that young man and his passion for what he does for the entire homeless community is amazing,” Quiroz said.

In recent months, Tempe has required AZ Hugs to get a permit to continue their meals. The group applied but continued hosting meals, defying city code.

The city council heard complaints from some in the city during a recent work session.

Some of the residents brought up concerns about safety, excessive trash, and drug paraphernalia due to unsanctioned events in parks.

Friday night, Tempe denied AZ Hugs' permit request, saying in part, “The City of Tempe admires the compassion that goes into helping people who are unsheltered, but charitable food events must follow the same rules as other Tempe events open to the public.”

By denying the request, the organization will not be able to apply for a special event permit for a year.

In the release about the City's decision, it says that the organization has been violating city code by holding "unpermitted food events" and AZ Hugs acted "in repeated defiance of numerous written and verbal notifications about the need for a permit."

The release says the decision was made due in part to the continued unpermitted activities.

AZ Hugs believes the rules are only being enforced against their group's clientele.

“We’re keeping going, standing our ground and pushing forward for our community and our homeless populations,” said Davis. “I think that's a beautiful thing that needs to be preserved.”

As of now, AZ Hugs plans to be back this Sunday.

AZ Hugs sent the following statement regarding the decision: "AZ HUGS is disappointed with the City of Tempe’s misguided decision to deny our permit application. The City has made a misinformed correlation between charitable meal service events and a perpetuation of homelessness in our community. AZ HUGS will continue to provide support and personalized care for those most vulnerable in our community."