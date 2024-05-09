St. Vincent de Paul getting ready to open new transitional housing facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul is getting ready to open its newest temporary housing facility in the Valley.

On Thursday morning, the organization will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location near 3rd Avenue and Watkins Street in Phoenix.

SmithGroup

The facility is a 50,000-square-foot building with 100 beds for unhoused seniors, veterans, and adults with disabilities, a companion animal clinic, programs to help residents with employment, and more.

St. Vincent de Paul says it was a $20 million project funded by the City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, and the state, as well as private donations.

ABC15 has reported extensively on issues surrounding homelessness in the Valley and how St. Vincent de Paul has been working to assist the community.

Last year, St. Vincent de Paul told us they were in need of volunteers to help them prepare thousands of meals each day.

During the Thanksgiving holiday season, they doubled the number of meals served.

Need help?

If you or someone you know needs assistance locally, you can call 2-1-1.

"211 Arizona Information and Referral Service operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week and every day of the year. Live operator service is available at all times in English and Spanish. Our Vision is that all Arizonans are easily connected to available health and human services in their communities," the 2-1-1 website says. "211 Arizona operators will help individuals and families find resources that are available to them locally, throughout the state, and provide connections to critical services that can improve – and save – lives, including:



Supplemental food and nutrition programs



Shelter and housing options



Utilities assistance



Emergency information and disaster relief



Employment and education opportunities



Services for veterans



Health care, vaccination and health epidemic information



Addiction prevention and rehabilitation programs



Re-entry help for ex-offenders



Support groups for individuals with mental illnesses or special needs



A safe, confidential path out of physical and/or emotional domestic violence

If you are in crisis, please call 1-800-631-1314. If this is an emergency, please dial 911."