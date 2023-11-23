St. Vincent de Paul doubles amount of meals served this Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul is serving meals to 7,000 individuals and families in need this Thanksgiving. The nonprofit says they've doubled the amount of people they serve every day as more shelters open up in the city of Phoenix.

"We've taken on feeding a lot of the community shelters that have opened up in response to the cleanups of the encampments downtown, so lots of these meals today are going to people in shelters and going to our charity dining rooms," said Marisol Saldivar with St. Vincent de Paul.

Staff and volunteers also hand out food boxes every day, including throughout the holiday season.

Saldivar says you can call 2-1-1 to be connected to a local pantry and receive one.

To find a Thanksgiving meal near you, or to sign up to volunteer, click here.