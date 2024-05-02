Tempe to turn motel into homeless shelter

TEMPE, AZ — After the pandemic, homelessness has been on the rise nationally. Paul Bentley, with Tempe Human Services, said a lack of affordable housing, especially in the Valley, is a cause.

"We're seeing a rise in homelessness based on the economy, the availability of affordable housing, all of the things that have been out there in the conversation. With that, we're all feeling the impact," he stated.

The City of Tempe is trying to address the issue by purchasing the Apache Inn near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard and turning it into a homeless shelter. The city previously purchased the nearby Rodeway Inn and turned it into a homeless shelter called 'Sue's Espacio' a few years ago. The city said it has had such a high success rate getting people back on their feet and into permanent housing, that they needed to purchase a second motel.

The new motel is an $11 million project just down the street, covered by federal and county funding. It will provide 58 new rooms for those experiencing homelessness.

"The intention is that we're working with folks from day one in order for them to exit in a very positive situation within a 30-day window. That's the bridge program," said Bentley.

Mesa and Scottsdale are two other Valley cities to take on renovation projects to create housing for the homeless population.

Some Scottsdale residents fought against the use of rooms at Independence 47 to house the homeless. However, the city said it has seen an 86% success rate at getting people into permanent housing.

Mesa approved the purchase of The Grand Hotel last year for a homeless shelter, which also received its fair share of pushback from the community. That project is currently in the remodeling phase, while Mesa uses the Windermere Hotel to house the homeless in the meantime.

Tempe officials tell ABC15 the Apache Inn will be open in spring 2025.