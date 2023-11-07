Mesa City Council approves rezoning for temporary housing hotel

MESA, AZ — The Mesa City Council approved the rezoning of a local hotel to ultimately be used for temporary housing on Monday.

The vote has been a key topic in the city for months. During Monday's council meeting, the room was divided.

“It’s going to impact my property, but not as much as its going to impact all of those homeowners back there,” said one Mesa resident.

“I think we need to be conscious of the fact that everyone needs a place to sleep at night,” said Pastor David Wade representing the Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Currently the city has a program called “Off the Streets” that functions out of the Windemere in East Mesa.

Back in August, ABC15 got an inside look at the housing program that temporarily gives people a place to stay and services.

The City currently leases around 80 rooms at the Windermere, but has been eyeing a property to purchase less than two miles away at The Grand Hotel.

City staff tells ABC15 this is a referral program that works with the Mesa Police Department and the non-profit community bridges, who is staffed on site.

This new location will only serve seniors, families, and domestic violence victims experiencing homelessness.

Monday some people who have gone through the “Off the Streets” told the council they may have lost their lives without the program.

But people against the plan also stepped up to speak.

“No more games,” said one resident. “Do the will of the people and vote no on this hotel.”

But ultimately the council massed the motion 4-3. Allowing the City to move forward with the intent to purchase that was previously approved.

Both the Windemere and The Grand are within Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury's district.

She said this was one of the hardest decisions she had to make in the time she’s served on City Council. For those that were not in support of the plan, she told ABC15 she hopes that they reach out.

“I encourage them to reach out to be so we can continue the conversation,” said Councilwoman Spilsbury.

The City said the goal is to have The Grand fully functioning in about two years.

For now, they will still be using the rooms they are currently leasing at the Windemere. The continued use of those rooms may be another decision council will have to make down the line.