City of Mesa hoping to purchase hotel for temporary housing program, some neighbors push back

MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa is hoping to purchase a hotel in East Mesa, changing it to a human services facility for their program Off the Streets.

The program began during the pandemic in May of 20220, now the city leases 85 rooms at the Windemere Hotel.

The property they are hoping to purchase is about two miles away at the Grand Hotel.

ABC15 spoke with William Hodges, who is currently in the program and staying at the Windemere.

“It’s been a break I didn't have anywhere else to go,” said Hodges.

Until about four weeks ago, Hodges was on the street with his 16-year-old son.

“The housing is comfortable, and it's doable,” said Hodges. “I think it's something that could have people on a better road.”

The city told ABC15 the rooms aren’t just a bed to sleep in.

“It’s meant to be a temporary housing program that comes with a lot of services,” said Mesa’s Deputy Director for Community Services Lindsey Balinkie.

She said the main goal is to help people with services and their housing plans.

So far, the city says the program has helped more than 1,700 people and 74% of program participants successfully graduate to the next step in their housing plan.

“People have to be referred into the program,” said Balinkie. “We make that available for our first responders to utilize.”

She said the city works with the Mesa Police Department and the non-profit Community Bridges Inc., which is staffed on-site.

“This is a huge tool to us, and it continues to be today,” said Mesa Assistant Chief Ed Wessing.

Tuesday, Asst. Chief Wessing toured the hotel currently being used with ABC15.

“Here we provide a safe environment,” said Asst. Chief Wessing. “We have 24/7 security here with a sworn police officer here. You'll see a marked car parked here.”

But now with federal funding that is set to expire soon, the city is looking at purchasing a nearby hotel.

“If we own the facility we can make improvements to the property,” said Balinkie.

The Grand Hotel is the property the city wants to purchase. It’s less than two miles away and has 70 rooms.

Balinkie said if purchased and approved, the city has proposed making entry and exit changes, gating, landscaping, and more ADA features.

“My initial reaction was that doesn't sound like a good thing, but I wanted to hear them out,” said Morgan Lichaczewski.

Lichaczewski currently lives with his family just several hundred feet from The Grand.

He said he and other neighbors went to several community meetings, but some still don't support the purchase.

“Our biggest concerns are the safety aspect of it,” said Lichaczewski.

He's also concerned about where people currently staying at The Grand would go, and the other changes the city would make around the hotel.

“I’ve gotten some more since last week but at this time we are at 64,” said Lichaczewski looking at a petition he started.

He tells ABC15 he is gathering signatures online and in person. So far, combined, he said he has over 100 signatures.

“Everyone has kind of said the same thing, if it's working so well at the Windemere why not just stay there?" said Lichaczewski.

He said he did try to suggest other solutions, but right now this is the site the city has settled on.

If approved, ABC15 was told the new location would only serve seniors, families, and domestic violence victims experiencing homelessness.

"We're all very sympathetic with the situation," said Lichaczewski. "I came back from Iraq, and I was homeless. So, I get it."

He said very simply he and other neighbors don't believe this is the best decision for the neighborhood.

Balinkie said the city wants to hear feedback and have conversations with neighbors. She also said they would carry their good neighbor policy and security measures to the Grand, if the purchase is approved.

The city has created a page with frequently asked questions and more about the program.

Lichaczewski is hoping to turn these signatures in before the Mesa City Council makes decisions on the purchase in the coming months.

The city said the next meeting is a Planning and Zoning meeting on September 13, and then a City Council meeting on October 14.

Balinkie said those dates could change. Those wanting to attend should continue to check their city website.