St. Vincent de Paul in need of volunteers to prepare over 7,000 meals daily

PHOENIX — The kitchen at St. Vincent de Paul has never been busier, with the need for volunteers growing higher than ever before.

The non-profit organization has been prepping more than 7,000 meals each day, which is 2,500 more than they were serving just months ago, according to Executive Chef Chris Hoffman.

According to Chef Hoffman, there are several factors impacting why so many are turning to St. Vincent de Paul for meals.

"We have a crisis in the Valley,” Hoffman said. “Homelessness, people are getting displaced. Some are being kicked out on the street because they can't afford rent."

The workforce at St. Vincent de Paul is made up of 95% volunteers. For Hoffman, the mission to help those in need is personal.

"I came to Phoenix and I couldn't find a job,” Hoffman said. “I had a new baby and a wife, so I reached out to St. Vincent and they came over with a food box.”

Almost 20 years later, Hoffman is running the kitchen, overseeing the preparation and distribution of over 7,000 meals that go to five St. Vincent de Paul locations across the Valley.

While there are various volunteer opportunities at St. Vincent de Paul, Chef Hoffman said the kitchen needs the most help plating food.

Volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts, seven days a week. Kids 14 and younger are welcome to help, too, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, click here or call 602-261-6886.