Homeless population says pets can offer hope, but also be a barrier to shelter

PHOENIX — The ABC15 team continues to cover the ongoing homelessness problem across the state of Arizona.

Recently, our team received an email from a viewer asking about the policy for pets at CASS's downtown Phoenix shelter at the Keys to Change Campus.

CASS shared the following statement:

"Our downtown adult shelter is located on the Keys to Change Campus whose animal policies on campus we adhere to. Clients are allowed to have pets who meet service or emotional support criteria and who have updated vaccinations. We work with a number of community organizations including Midwestern University who help us provide vaccinations and make sure clients have updated records for their pets. Other than up to date vaccination records there is not a requirement that pets ‘register’ with the County. Our animal policy at our downtown campus has not changed and we continue to follow the policy set by Keys to Change for the Key Campus. Our goal is to remove barriers for seeking shelter, that includes keeping people and their pets together.

For our shelters and facilities off of campus, like our Family Shelter in North Phoenix, we have greater flexibility to house guests with their pets even if they aren’t designated a service or emotional support animal. We also work with community organizations at our off-campus locations to make sure pets have up-to-date vaccinations."

But for some people living on the street, having a pet can seem like a major barrier to shelter.

“That’s the only reason I’m out here is because I will not leave my pet, and every place we go wants us to either separate from our significant other or separate from my best friend,” a man who goes by Shaggy told ABC15 about his dog, Seven. “This right here this is my support. This is what keeps me going every day.”

Marco and his family have been moving from hotel room to hotel room since becoming homeless in November with their dog Simba.

“He’s been a part of this family from day one,” Marco said.

The ASPCA estimates that 12% of the homeless population nationwide care for a pet.

Austin Davis’ organization AZ Hugs works to house and provide support to folks experiencing homelessness.

“Pets mean the world to everyone regardless of socioeconomic status,” Davis said. “Pets are a part of our community and they have needs and honestly help a lot of folks out here with their mental health.”

