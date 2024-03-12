'Bring hope into their lives': Arizona Justice Center helps Arizonans in need

PHOENIX — "Why not try to help some of the homeless in the Glendale area?"

It's a question Joseph Charles and his wife asked themselves more than 10 years ago. The answer came in the form of the Arizona Justice Center. Charles, the Executive Director, says the center's goal is to help people facing homelessness or other challenges in life.

"We're seeing people thrown into homelessness that never experienced it before, for one reason or another," explained Charles.

One of those people facing the unknown was Let Joe Know viewer "Prima," who reached out to our team in desperate need of help. After participating in a sober living program, due to circumstances out of their control, "Prima" and several other families were faced with living on the street.

Our Let Joe Know problem-solver, Grant, took action to help. He reached out to the Arizona Justice Center to see if they could offer any resources for the families in need. The center came through big time.

The center and Grant worked out a set time where "Prima" and any other families who showed up could get focused help. They were housed in a hotel and received help navigating the housing voucher program which they worked to redeem.

Charles says the center focuses on getting involved individually with each person seeking help to "bring hope into their lives, just one person at a time."

The Arizona Justice Center partners with other local organizations to offer an array of resources. The center can assist in processing SNAP applications, help with housing, VA, legal and counseling services, mail collection, and so much more. One of the biggest resources the center offers is a lifeline to connect by partnering with organizations that provide government phones and through Project ID.

"They come in here with the computer access to give the people their birth certificates, driver's licenses, vital records that they either lost or got stolen, or destroyed on the street," Charles said while explaining the program.

Identification is something people may take for granted in daily life, but an ID means someone can apply for housing or a job.

Charles says there are many factors contributing to the crisis of homelessness and offers help through the straightforward belief in caring about neighbors.

"We just don't have a fix on it yet, but we're getting there. I think we're all getting there [by] working together," he said.

If you want to learn more about the Arizona Justice Center, resources they offer, or volunteer opportunities go to their website or call them at 623-847-2772.