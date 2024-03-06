FIRST LOOK: New shelter space for people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix

PHOENIX — As Maricopa County and the City of Phoenix work to solve the homelessness crisis, ABC15 got an inside look at one of the new shelter options for people in the Valley.

One project providing more beds for people in need of shelter is a partnership between the City of Phoenix and St. Vincent de Paul.

Leaders are in the process of finishing the project and hoping to open the doors to people in need soon.

Arizona’s homeless population has reportedly increased nearly 30% over the last three years, data shows. Despite the growth, there are 20% fewer shelter beds available than there were in 2007.

There is also a proposed shelter site in the West Valley that would offer hundreds of beds to those who need them, but not without criticism from residents nearby.