Phoenix gives update on homelessness solutions

PHOENIX — Roughly two years after the City of Phoenix started implementing a robust, coordinated effort to address homelessness, housing leaders provided an update on what’s been done.

According to the most recent Point in Time Count, 6,816 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Phoenix.

While that was just a 1% decrease from last year, the data shows more unhoused people are in shelters than in 2023 at 57%, up from 49%.

Leaders with the city’s Homelessness Solutions, Housing and Neighborhood Services departments say those numbers reflect intentional additions to shelters in the city.

“The City of Phoenix has made tremendous progress in a lot of the things that its done,” Homeless Solutions Director Rachel Milne said. “Certainly, there is still a lot of work to be done. We won’t do a victory lap until we’ve solved everyone’s homelessness in the community.”

The city added more than 1,000 new shelter beds in 2022 and 2023.

New shelters are expected to add 790 additional beds this year and next.

One new shelter project sparked community pushback at 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street due to its proximity to schools.

That shelter is on track to open 140 beds in July.

Milne said there are many security protocols in place, including private security, cameras, and plans to monitor around the perimeter of the facility and in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We are hyper-focused on making sure the community around us is safe,” Milne said.

Milne also presented where people went after the cleanup of a large, 15-block homeless encampment area known as “The Zone” last year.

City data shows that 590 people accepted help in the cleanup. Out of that group, 17% are now in housing, 23% are still unsheltered, 37% are in shelters and it’s unknown where 16% of those individuals went.

“We will continue to work with those who returned to homelessness to reengage them to an indoor environment,” Milne said.

Veteran and homeless community advocate Benjamin Jeffrey said he’s noticed the increase in shelter space in the city, however, he believes more permanent solutions will make a bigger dent in the problem.

“I’ve seen a doubling down in the Maricopa region on shelter services which are a great temporary fix, but not the permanent solution that we need,” Jeffery said. “Permanent housing with wraparound support. That is what solves the problem.”

Other highlights presented during Wednesday’s meeting include a community court that helps those experiencing homelessness address legal and housing issues, more than 150 biohazard community street cleanups and ongoing efforts to find funds for permanent affordable housing.

The city says goals to improve their homeless services include boosting prevention programs and helping people stay in housing long-term.

“Now that we've got this robust crisis system, there is more work to be done in the prevention and housing spaces,” Milne said.

Even more resources and information on Phoenix’s multi-layered effort to address homelessness can be found online here.