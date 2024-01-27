Phoenix adds new Community Court Program to help address homeless crisis

PHOENIX — Earlier this month, the City of Phoenix launched its new Community Court Program. The goal is to offer people individualized support and services instead of potential legal troubles.

"My community was very adamant that they wanted a change in the increase in homelessness and for those folks to be held accountable for their actions. But this is a way to hold them accountable in a compassionate way and provide them a way out of homelessness," said Phoenix City Councilwoman Ann O'Brien.

O'Brien represents District 1 and helped spearhead the effort after seeing the success of a similar program in Mesa.

"We just needed more tools to try and help folks," added O'Brien.

After someone's court appearance, arraignment or pre-trial conference, a prosecutor determines if the person qualifies for going through the Community Court process. Then, participants will meet with a navigator from Community Bridges, Inc. That person will put together an individualized service plan to meet the participant's needs.

"Whether it's services for addiction, or maybe mental health, workforce development, some housing, or a combination of all of those things," said O'Brien.

A key part of this Community Court process is convenience. The Public Defender's Office says that's why they wanted this program right next to them.

"Imagine that you're homeless, that you don't have transportation, your paperwork and your belongings are often lost or stolen and then they're told to come back in 30 days or 90 days. We get them assigned to the Public Defender's Office and then we immediately take them right next door to our suite, where CBI will help them begin the process of getting into services immediately," said David Ward, the director of the Public Defender's Office.

Participants will still have court appearances where they can share progress updates on their service plans. Those who complete them can have their case dismissed, charges reduced or their sentence suspended. If they don't their case will go back to regular court proceedings.

"In the Community Court, we're going to have tough conversations with the goal of ending homelessness," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

People charged with felonies or other violent crimes are not eligible for Community Court.

